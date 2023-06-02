Dream vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (4-0), on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Atlanta Dream (2-2). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Aces matchup.
Dream vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-12)
|173.5
|-800
|+575
|BetMGM
|Aces (-12.5)
|173.5
|-900
|+575
|PointsBet
|Aces (-12.5)
|172.5
|-800
|+475
|Tipico
|Aces (-10.5)
|171.5
|-800
|+360
Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.
- The Dream put together an 11-14-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of 16 Aces games last season went over the point total.
- In Dream games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
