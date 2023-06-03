Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- He ranks 134th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 59.6% of his 57 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 26.3% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has driven home a run in 25 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season (57.9%), including 11 multi-run games (19.3%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (60.7%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (25.0%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (2-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.37 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
