Following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rickie Fowler is in seventh at -4.

Looking to place a bet on Rickie Fowler at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Fowler has finished below par 11 times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Fowler has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Fowler finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 270 0 17 1 6 $3.8M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Fowler has three top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past 12 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

In his past 12 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend eight times.

The most recent time Fowler played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year, while Muirfield Village GC is set for a longer 7,571 yards.

The average course Fowler has played in the past year has been 257 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler finished in the 39th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

Fowler shot better than 98% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Fowler shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fowler recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Fowler's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

At that last competition, Fowler had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Fowler finished the Charles Schwab Challenge carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Fowler's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

