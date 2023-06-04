Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on June 4, 2023
Player props are available for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 75 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .325/.403/.563 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .228/.360/.521 slash line so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Phillies
|May. 24
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|3.2
|8
|8
|5
|2
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 13
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has 62 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .310/.359/.550 slash line so far this season.
- Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a .287/.372/.508 slash line so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
