Marcell Ozuna -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)



Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .222 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in 23 of 43 games this season (53.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (20.9%).
  • In 23.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.6% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (39.5%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.114 AVG .190
.220 OBP .306
.250 SLG .500
2 XBH 5
2 HR 4
3 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 20
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Gallen (7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
