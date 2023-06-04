The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The matchups include the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

How to watch all the action in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27) host the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34)

The Cardinals will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.301 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -157 +134 9

The Washington Nationals (25-33) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (26-32)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.264 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

Jeimer Candelario (.264 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -160 +137 9

The Boston Red Sox (30-28) face the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19)

The Rays will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -119 -100 9

The Cincinnati Reds (26-32) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

CIN Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -111 -108 10

The New York Mets (30-29) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (32-27)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.332 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

NYM Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -130 +109 8.5

The Miami Marlins (31-28) face the Oakland Athletics (12-48)

The Athletics will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.390 AVG, 1 HR, 26 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.390 AVG, 1 HR, 26 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.268 AVG, 1 HR, 24 RBI)

MIA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -231 +190 7.5

The Minnesota Twins (31-28) face the Cleveland Guardians (26-32)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.265 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -168 +142 7.5

The Kansas City Royals (17-41) host the Colorado Rockies (26-34)

The Rockies will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.258 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.258 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

KC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -138 +117 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (25-35) host the Detroit Tigers (26-30)

The Tigers will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI) DET Key Player: Zach McKinstry (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

CHW Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -175 +148 9

The Houston Astros (35-23) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (30-30)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.278 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.278 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 40 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -150 +128 9

The Texas Rangers (37-20) play the Seattle Mariners (29-29)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.304 AVG, 9 HR, 47 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.304 AVG, 9 HR, 47 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.265 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

TEX Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -150 +129 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (29-29) host the Baltimore Orioles (36-22)

The Orioles will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.277 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.277 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

SF Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -113 -106 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) take on the Atlanta Braves (34-24)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.310 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.310 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.325 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI)

ARI Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -133 +113 8.5

The San Diego Padres (27-31) face the Chicago Cubs (25-32)

The Cubs will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.256 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Juan Soto (.256 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) take on the New York Yankees (35-25)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI) NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.291 AVG, 19 HR, 40 RBI)

LAD Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -152 +129 9

