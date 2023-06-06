The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .289.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Murphy has recorded a hit in 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.6%).

He has homered in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven in a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (44.9%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

