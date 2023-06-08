Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 31-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 13-7 (65%).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

In the 61 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-25-3).

The Braves have collected a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-14 20-10 11-8 26-16 27-19 10-5

