The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (6-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.10 ERA ranks 20th, 1.005 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3 at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3 at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 81 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.404/.555 so far this year.

Acuna hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 53 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .232/.360/.509 so far this season.

Olson has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with five walks and an RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 52 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .216/.290/.419 on the season.

Lindor takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

