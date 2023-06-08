Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJune 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is batting .278 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (31.6%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.200 AVG .385
.273 OBP .385
.200 SLG .500
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
1 RBI 4
4/1 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
