The Atlanta Braves (38-24) will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Washington Nationals (25-36) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

The Braves will give the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023

7:20 PM ET

Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park

Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 20.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .000 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.09 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.

Gray has five quality starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 20th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd.

Josiah Gray vs. Braves

He will take the mound against a Braves team that is batting .265 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .472 (second in the league) with 105 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Gray has thrown five innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Braves this season.

