On Friday, June 9, 2023, the New York Liberty (4-2) take the court against the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-7.5) 164 -325 +270
BetMGM Liberty (-7.5) 163.5 -350 +260
PointsBet Liberty (-7.5) 164.5 -325 +230
Tipico Liberty (-6.5) 163.5 -340 +250

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream are 3-1-0 ATS this year.
  • New York has been favored by 7.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Atlanta has won its only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, two of Liberty games have hit the over.
  • This year, games featuring the Dream have hit the over twice.

