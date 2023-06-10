Eddie Rosario -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while hitting .258.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (25.5%).
  • Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (36.4%), including four multi-run games (7.3%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 22
.256 AVG .260
.279 OBP .288
.427 SLG .519
11 XBH 11
4 HR 4
13 RBI 13
33/4 K/BB 19/3
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
