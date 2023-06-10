After the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Justin Lower at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Lower has scored under par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Lower has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Lower has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 36 -7 266 1 18 2 4 $1.1M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The past two times Lower played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 18th.

Lower made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Lower won this tournament in 2023, the last time he entered it.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club measures 7,264 yards for this tournament, 35 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,299).

Lower will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,287 yards during the past year.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was in the 97th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was below average, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Lower shot better than just 3% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Lower carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lower did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 3.3).

Lower did not have a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The tournament average was 4.5.

In that most recent outing, Lower's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Lower finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lower underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Lower Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lower's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

