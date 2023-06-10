On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is hitting .324 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Arcia is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Arcia has picked up a hit in 29 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arcia has had an RBI in 14 games this year (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.9%).
  • He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 18
.345 AVG .297
.396 OBP .357
.464 SLG .500
6 XBH 7
2 HR 3
13 RBI 6
18/6 K/BB 11/6
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
