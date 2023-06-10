Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.547) and OPS (.948) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 48 of 63 games this year (76.2%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (41.3%).
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 24 games this year (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (55.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (23.8%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.308
|AVG
|.347
|.383
|OBP
|.420
|.451
|SLG
|.653
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|20
|20/16
|K/BB
|19/14
|15
|SB
|13
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.422 WHIP ranks 56th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks fourth.
