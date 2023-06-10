Sahith Theegala will be among those competing at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11.

Looking to place a wager on Theegala at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has shot below par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Theegala has qualified for the weekend in 16 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -5 279 0 25 5 8 $6.5M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Theegala last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 53rd.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,301 yards, which is longer than the 7,264-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Theegala has played in the past year has been 70 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the 30th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Theegala shot better than 61% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Theegala fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Theegala carded eight bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

Theegala's five birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average of 4.5.

In that most recent outing, Theegala's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 15 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Theegala ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Theegala fell short compared to the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

