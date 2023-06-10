Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After hitting .289 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .303.
- d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (14 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In six games this year (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.370
|AVG
|.265
|.433
|OBP
|.294
|.630
|SLG
|.327
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore (3-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
