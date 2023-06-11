Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .288 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (21.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), with two or more RBI 10 times (19.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.310
|AVG
|.262
|.400
|OBP
|.380
|.560
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|26/12
|K/BB
|22/12
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
