Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 108-95 loss against the Nuggets, Adebayo put up 20 points and 11 rebounds.

We're going to break down Adebayo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.4 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 10.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 4.1 PRA -- 32.8 32 PR -- 29.6 27.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 44 20 11 3 0 1 1 6/7/2023 41 22 17 3 0 1 0 6/4/2023 40 21 9 4 0 2 0 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

