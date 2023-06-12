Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Tigers on June 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Zach McKinstry and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Morton has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 39-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 63rd in WHIP (1.457), and 15th in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 87 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .331/.402/.563 so far this season.
- Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 56 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .228/.348/.496 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
McKinstry Stats
- McKinstry has put up 42 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .253/.354/.398 so far this season.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 27 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .225/.311/.355 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
