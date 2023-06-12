Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Zach McKinstry and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6) for his 13th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Morton has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 63rd in WHIP (1.457), and 15th in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 87 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.402/.563 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 56 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .228/.348/.496 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has put up 42 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .253/.354/.398 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 27 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.311/.355 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.