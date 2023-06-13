On Tuesday, Kevin Pillar (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Atlanta Braves play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has five doubles, six home runs and four walks while batting .273.

In 52.9% of his games this season (18 of 34), Pillar has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pillar has an RBI in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .206 AVG .315 .270 OBP .321 .441 SLG .593 4 XBH 7 2 HR 4 6 RBI 8 12/3 K/BB 10/1 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings