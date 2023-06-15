Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 114 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .468.

The Braves have the third-best batting average in the league (.264).

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (355 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves' .334 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Braves' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola

