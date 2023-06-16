Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .372 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Olson has had an RBI in 28 games this year (40.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 52.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (17.4%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .237 AVG .227 .354 OBP .344 .526 SLG .461 17 XBH 13 11 HR 8 24 RBI 22 42/24 K/BB 50/22 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings