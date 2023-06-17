Corey Conners is part of the field at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California for the 2023 U.S. Open, taking place from June 15-18.

Looking to wager on Conners at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Corey Conners Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Conners has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Conners has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five events, Conners has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Conners has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 25 -6 278 1 19 2 3 $4.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Conners didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in any of his last four trips to this event.

Conners last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 164 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Conners has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,324 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

Conners shot better than 57% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Conners carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Conners did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Conners' nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

At that last outing, Conners carded a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Conners ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Conners finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Conners Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.