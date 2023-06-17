Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .737 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .224 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18.8% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.208
|AVG
|.236
|.275
|OBP
|.299
|.333
|SLG
|.382
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.23).
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
