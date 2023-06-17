The field for the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club will include Ryan Fox. The competition takes place from June 15-18.

Looking to wager on Fox at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Fox Insights

Fox has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Fox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Fox has had an average finish of 25th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Fox has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 27 0 284 0 7 0 0 $927,617

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Fox finished 41st in his only finish at this event in four visits.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Fox finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 164 yards longer than average.

The Los Angeles Country Club checks in at 7,423 yards, 76 yards longer than the average course Fox has played in the past year (7,347 yards).

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was strong, putting him in the 75th percentile of the field.

Fox was better than 39% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Fox carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fox recorded less bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.3).

Fox recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last outing, Fox's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Fox ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fox had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.7).

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Fox Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.