Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .285 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (19.6%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (44.6%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.324
|AVG
|.239
|.407
|OBP
|.358
|.574
|SLG
|.489
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|29/12
|K/BB
|23/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
