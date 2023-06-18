How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Ozzie Albies and Elias Diaz among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Rockies Prediction
|Braves vs Rockies Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 122 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .474 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).
- Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.4 runs per game (381 total).
- The Braves are second in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Morton is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season.
- Morton will try to pick up his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Greene
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.