Jordan Thompson vs. Tallon Griekspoor: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
Jordan Thompson will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the Libema Open final on Sunday, June 18.
Griekspoor is the favorite to bring home the tournament title against Thompson, with -155 odds against the the underdog's +125.
Jordan Thompson vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 18
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Jordan Thompson vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Jordan Thompson
|Tallon Griekspoor
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|48.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.3
Jordan Thompson vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 133-ranked Rinky Hijikata 7-6, 6-3 on Saturday, Thompson reached the finals.
- Griekspoor beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Thompson has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Thompson has played six matches over the past year, totaling 19.5 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.7% of games.
- In his 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Griekspoor is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.
- Griekspoor is averaging 32.4 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Thompson and Griekspoor have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
