As of now the Jacksonville Jaguars are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

