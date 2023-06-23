The New York Liberty (7-3) take on Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (5-6) at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

New York picked up an 89-71 victory against Phoenix last time out. The squad was led by Breanna Stewart's 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and Jonquel Jones' 13 points and 11 rebounds. Atlanta is coming into this game having lost to Dallas 85-73 in their last outing. Rhyne Howard led the team with 15 points.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-400 to win)

Liberty (-400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+300 to win)

Dream (+300 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are fourth in the WNBA in points scored (84.5 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (86.4).

Atlanta is the third-best team in the league in rebounds per game (36.3) but second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.8).

The Dream are seventh in the WNBA in assists (18.2 per game) in 2023.

Atlanta is the worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.8) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.5).

With 6.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc, the Dream are eighth and sixth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta gives up 7.1 3-pointers per game and concedes 32% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream put up fewer points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (85.3), and give up more at home (88.4) than on the road (84.7).

This year Atlanta is averaging fewer rebounds at home (35.4 per game) than away (37). And it is giving up more at home (37.8) than on the road (36).

The Dream average 0.7 fewer assists per game at home (17.8) than away (18.5).

This season, Atlanta is committing fewer turnovers at home (15.6 per game) than on the road (16). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.8) than on the road (14).

At home the Dream sink 7.4 treys per game, 0.9 more than on the road (6.5). They shoot 38.5% from beyond the arc at home, 7.5% higher than on the road (31%).

This season Atlanta is giving up more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (6.2). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (28.7%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

The Dream have entered two games this season as the underdog by +300 or more and are 1-1 in those contests.

Atlanta has six wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta is unbeaten ATS (3-0) as a 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Dream.

