Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .487 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .254.
- Harris II enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .526 with one homer.
- In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has an RBI in 12 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.263
|AVG
|.247
|.315
|OBP
|.305
|.425
|SLG
|.392
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.47 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.47 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.
