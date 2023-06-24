In the semifinals of the cinch Championships on Saturday, Alex de Minaur (ranked No. 18) faces Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6).

Rune is the favorite (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog de Minaur, who is -105.

Alex de Minaur vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 24

Saturday, June 24 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Alex de Minaur vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 54.5% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +350 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Alex de Minaur vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

de Minaur is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 46-ranked Adrian Mannarino in Friday's quarterfinals.

Rune will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 16-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), de Minaur has played 24.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.0% of them.

On grass, de Minaur has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 34.9 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.5% of games.

In the past year, Rune has competed in 76 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.9% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

Rune is averaging 31.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set in one match on grass in the past 12 months.

Going back to 2015, Rune and de Minaur have met three times, and Rune is 2-1, including a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory for de Minaur at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC on March 4, 2023, the last time these two went head-to-head.

In eight total sets against one another, Rune has won five, while de Minaur has secured three.

Rune and de Minaur have competed in 84 total games, and Rune has won more often, securing 44 of them.

In three matches between de Minaur and Rune, they have played 28.0 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

