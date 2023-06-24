Following the second round of the Travelers Championship, Chesson Hadley is in seventh at -9.

Looking to wager on Chesson Hadley at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Hadley has finished better than par five times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Hadley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Hadley has had an average finish of 52nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Hadley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -7 277 0 13 1 4 $1.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Hadley's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been fifth.

Hadley has one made cut in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Hadley finished fifth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Hadley has played in the past year (7,259 yards) is 407 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley shot below average on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 10th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Hadley was better than 44% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hadley did not record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hadley recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Hadley's 13 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last tournament, Hadley's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Hadley ended the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hadley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Hadley's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

