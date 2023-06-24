2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After the second round at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is currently atop the leaderboard (+275 to win).
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 7:09 AM ET
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Location: Springfield, New Jersey
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Best Odds to Win
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-5)
- Odds to Win: +275
Maguire Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|6th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|5th
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-4)
- Odds to Win: +500
Lin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|4
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|71
|E
|2
|4
|23rd
Minjee Lee
- Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +600
Lee Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+1
|3
|2
|33rd
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|1st
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +800
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+1
|5
|4
|33rd
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|6
|4
|9th
Ruoning Yin
- Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Yin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|2
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|73
|+2
|2
|4
|52nd
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Melissa Reid
|2nd (-4)
|+1600
|Celine Boutier
|8th (-1)
|+1800
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|8th (-1)
|+2000
|Celine Borge
|2nd (-4)
|+2500
|Linn Grant
|16th (E)
|+2800
|Jenny Shin
|8th (-1)
|+3300
|Allisen Corpuz
|8th (-1)
|+4000
|Yuka Saso
|16th (E)
|+4000
|Amy Yang
|16th (E)
|+4000
|Lee-Anne Pace
|5th (-3)
|+4000
