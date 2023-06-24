On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .330.

Arcia has had a hit in 38 of 54 games this year (70.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (35.2%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8%.

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .359 AVG .295 .421 OBP .347 .495 SLG .455 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 24/10 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

