The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will have Shane Lowry as part of the field from June 22-25 as the competitors battle the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Shane Lowry Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lowry has scored under par seven times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Lowry has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Lowry has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Lowry has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Lowry has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 31 -2 282 0 16 1 1 $2.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Lowry placed 60th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Lowry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,358 yards, 506 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 61st percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Lowry was better than 80% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Lowry recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Lowry recorded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Lowry's four birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

In that last competition, Lowry's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Lowry finished the U.S. Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Lowry had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

