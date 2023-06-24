Xander Schauffele, the defending champion at the 2023 Travelers Championship, will compete at this year's tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Schauffele at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five events, Schauffele has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Schauffele finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average five times.

Schauffele will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to 13 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -8 276 2 20 8 12 $14.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The past four times Schauffele played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 12th.

Schauffele has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Schauffele won this tournament in 2022, the last time he entered it.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Schauffele has played in the past year (7,342 yards) is 490 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which was good enough to place him in the 87th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Schauffele was better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Schauffele fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Schauffele carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Schauffele's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

At that most recent outing, Schauffele's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Schauffele ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Schauffele fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +1400

