Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- batting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has had a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (28.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 66), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 66 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|.275
|AVG
|.273
|.309
|OBP
|.333
|.519
|SLG
|.525
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|35/7
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
