Elina Svitolina 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Wimbledon is nearing its end , as Elina Svitolina readies for a quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek. Svitolina is +2000 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Svitolina at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Svitolina's Next Match
On Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET, Svitolina will play Swiatek in the quarterfinals, after getting past Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.
Svitolina currently has odds of +450 to win her next match against Swiatek.
Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2000
- Wimbledon odds to win: +2000
Svitolina Stats
- Svitolina is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 20-ranked Azarenka in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- Svitolina has won one of her six tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 9-5.
- Svitolina is 0-1 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Svitolina has played 20.5 games per match in her 14 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Svitolina, over the past year, has played one match on grass, and 14 games per match.
- Svitolina has won 42.8% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games over the past year.
- Svitolina has been victorious in 25% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 0% of her return games.
