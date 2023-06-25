Wimbledon is nearing its end , as Elina Svitolina readies for a quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek. Svitolina is +2000 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Svitolina at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Svitolina's Next Match

On Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET, Svitolina will play Swiatek in the quarterfinals, after getting past Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.

Svitolina currently has odds of +450 to win her next match against Swiatek.

Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2000

Svitolina Stats

Svitolina is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 20-ranked Azarenka in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Svitolina has won one of her six tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 9-5.

Svitolina is 0-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Svitolina has played 20.5 games per match in her 14 matches over the past year across all court types.

Svitolina, over the past year, has played one match on grass, and 14 games per match.

Svitolina has won 42.8% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games over the past year.

Svitolina has been victorious in 25% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 0% of her return games.

