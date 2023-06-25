Marketa Vondrousova 2023 Wimbledon Odds
The field is getting smaller at Wimbledon, with Marketa Vondrousova set for a quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula. Vondrousova is +2500 to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Vondrousova at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Vondrousova's Next Match
Vondrousova will face Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET, after defeating Marie Bouzkova in the previous round 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Vondrousova is currently listed at +120 to win her next contest versus Pegula. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Marketa Vondrousova Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500
- Wimbledon odds to win: +2500
Want to bet on Vondrousova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Vondrousova Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Vondrousova beat No. 33-ranked Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- Vondrousova has not won any of her 10 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 24-9.
- In two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Vondrousova has gone 6-1.
- In her 33 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Vondrousova has averaged 20.6 games.
- Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 21.3 games per match.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Vondrousova has won 73.6% of her games on serve, and 43.3% on return.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vondrousova has won 82.4% of her games on serve and 32.0% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.