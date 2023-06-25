The field is getting smaller at Wimbledon, with Marketa Vondrousova set for a quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula. Vondrousova is +2500 to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Vondrousova at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Vondrousova's Next Match

Vondrousova will face Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET, after defeating Marie Bouzkova in the previous round 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

Vondrousova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Vondrousova beat No. 33-ranked Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Vondrousova has not won any of her 10 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 24-9.

In two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Vondrousova has gone 6-1.

In her 33 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Vondrousova has averaged 20.6 games.

Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 21.3 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Vondrousova has won 73.6% of her games on serve, and 43.3% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vondrousova has won 82.4% of her games on serve and 32.0% on return.

