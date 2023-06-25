Roman Safiullin 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Roman Safiullin's run in Wimbledon has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Jannik Sinner. Safiullin is +15000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Safiullin at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Safiullin's Next Match
On Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET, Safiullin will meet Sinner in the quarterfinals, after beating Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in the previous round.
Safiullin currently has odds of +425 to win his next contest versus Sinner. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Roman Safiullin Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbledon odds to win: +15000
Safiullin Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Safiullin defeated No. 29-ranked Shapovalov, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
- Through 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Safiullin is 24-19 and has not won a title.
- Safiullin is 5-3 on grass over the past year.
- Through 43 matches over the past year (across all court types), Safiullin has played 23 games per match. He won 52.3% of them.
- On grass, Safiullin has played eight matches over the past year, and he has totaled 22 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.
- Safiullin has won 20.5% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games over the past year.
- On grass over the past 12 months, Safiullin has claimed 74.2% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.
