Roman Safiullin's run in Wimbledon has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Jannik Sinner. Safiullin is +15000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Safiullin at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Safiullin's Next Match

On Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET, Safiullin will meet Sinner in the quarterfinals, after beating Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in the previous round.

Safiullin currently has odds of +425 to win his next contest versus Sinner.

Roman Safiullin Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +15000

Safiullin Stats

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Safiullin defeated No. 29-ranked Shapovalov, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Through 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Safiullin is 24-19 and has not won a title.

Safiullin is 5-3 on grass over the past year.

Through 43 matches over the past year (across all court types), Safiullin has played 23 games per match. He won 52.3% of them.

On grass, Safiullin has played eight matches over the past year, and he has totaled 22 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Safiullin has won 20.5% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games over the past year.

On grass over the past 12 months, Safiullin has claimed 74.2% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.

