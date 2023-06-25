Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .325 with three home runs, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 101 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558.

He ranks second in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Acuna enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 59 of 76 games this season (77.6%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (39.5%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.8% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .303 AVG .353 .384 OBP .422 .458 SLG .660 17 XBH 21 3 HR 13 18 RBI 29 25/21 K/BB 20/16 16 SB 18

Reds Pitching Rankings