Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Jaguars games went over the point total.
- Offensively, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the NFL with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).
- The Jaguars picked up five wins at home last season and four on the road.
- When favored last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.
- Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped keep opposing offenses in check with 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of June 26 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.