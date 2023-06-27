Braves vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (51-27) going head-to-head against the Minnesota Twins (40-40) at 7:20 PM (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (5-1) for the Braves and Joe Ryan (8-4) for the Twins.
Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Braves have won 44 out of the 67 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is 29-12 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 432.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|June 23
|@ Reds
|L 11-10
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 25
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt
|June 26
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Logan Allen
