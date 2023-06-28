The Washington Mystics (8-5) and Cheyenne Parker's Atlanta Dream (5-7) meet at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 28, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington, led by Ariel Atkins with 23 points and two steals, fell short in an 89-88 defeat against New York in their last outing. Natasha Cloud added 23 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals. Led by Rhyne Howard with 24 points and six rebounds last time out, Atlanta lost 110-80 versus New York.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-210 to win)

Mystics (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+170 to win)

Dream (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

Dream Season Stats

Offensively, the Dream are the third-best team in the league (84.1 points per game). But on defense they are the worst (88.3 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.3) and worst in rebounds allowed (37.3).

At 17.9 assists per game, the Dream are ninth in the WNBA.

In 2023, Atlanta is worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.2 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.6).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.8). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Defensively, Atlanta is eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9. It is eighth in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.1%.

Dream Home/Away Splits

At home the Dream score 82.8 points per game, 2.5 less than away (85.3). Defensively they concede 92.0 points per game at home, 7.3 more than away (84.7).

This season Atlanta is averaging fewer rebounds at home (35.7 per game) than on the road (37.0). And it is allowing more at home (38.5) than away (36.0).

This year the Dream are picking up fewer assists at home (17.3 per game) than on the road (18.5).

Atlanta commits more turnovers per game at home (16.3) than away (16.0), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.2) than on the road (14.0).

The Dream sink more 3-pointers per game at home (7.0) than away (6.5), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (31.0%).

This season Atlanta is conceding more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (6.2). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than on the road (28.7%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

The Mystics are 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 6-5-0 this season.

Atlanta is 3-2 as a 4.5-point underdog or more.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Dream.

