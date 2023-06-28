Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (52-27), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Minnesota Twins (40-41) at Truist Park on Wednesday, June 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (1-4, 6.86 ERA)

Braves vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 45, or 66.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have a 27-9 record (winning 75% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Twins have won in nine, or 31%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won three of seven games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

