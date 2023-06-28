The Atlanta Braves (52-27) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Minnesota Twins (40-41) on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET.

The Braves will give the nod to Kolby Allard and the Twins will turn to Kenta Maeda (1-4, 6.86 ERA).

Braves vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (1-4, 6.86 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard

Allard will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The last time the lefty took the mound was on Wednesday, Oct. 5 last season, when he pitched four innings in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

Last season, he posted a 7.29 ERA with 19 strikeouts and six walks in 21 2/3 innings, finishing with a record of 1-2.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will send Maeda (1-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

During five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 6.86 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.

So far this year, Maeda does not have a quality start.

Maeda enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

