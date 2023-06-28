Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (5-7) play the Washington Mystics (8-5) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5) 163 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-4.5) 162.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-5.5) 163.5 -220 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Dream are 6-5-0 ATS this year.
  • Washington has been favored by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • This season, games featuring the Mystics have hit the over just twice.
  • In the Dream's 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

